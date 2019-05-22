Aaron Rodgers left unsatisfied with 'Game of Thrones' finale

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers joined the chorus of those who were not satisfied with how “Game of Thrones” ended over the weekend.

Rodgers was asked Tuesday about the ending to HBO’s hit series.

[Warning: The following may contain spoilers]

“I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No,” Rodgers told reporters.

“Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was a big fan of the show and briefly appeared on the penultimate episode, “The Bells.” He gave USA Today his prediction of how the series would end.

“I hope in typical ‘Thrones’ fashion, it ends with a couple twists that you don’t expect,” he said. “As a lover of the twists in a show like this, I just think it’d be cool to have someone we don’t expect maybe sitting on that Iron Throne in the end.”

Rodgers said you couldn’t count out Bran or Tyrion sitting on the Iron Throne in the end.

However, it was Bran, dubbed Bran the Broken, who was made king of the six kingdoms in the end. A decision that led to many fans becoming unhappy with the show.