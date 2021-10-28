Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play with top receivers as Packers face Cardinals

The Packers and Cardinals have a huge matchup Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will likely be down three wide receivers when the team goes up against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Davante Adams is reportedly set to miss the game after he tested positive for COVID-19 and failed subsequent tests to be able to play. Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, making him unavailable for the game. ESPN reported Green Bay isn’t expected to activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling ahead of the game as he’s been on the mend with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. Adams is on pace to accumulate more catches and yards receiving than he did last year while earning All-Pro honors.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. Adams is on pace to accumulate more catches and yards receiving than he did last year while earning All-Pro honors. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

In one of the biggest games of the season for the Packers, Rodgers will be down to just two of his top targets this season – Robert Tonyan and Aaron Jones.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium, on Sept. 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium, on Sept. 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.  (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

It also means players like veterans Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis as well as Equanimeous St. Brown will have to make big differences in the game.

Out of those three, Cobb has been targeted the most. He has 14 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns since the Packers acquired him in a trade in the offseason. Lewis has been targeted 10 times for nine catches with 108 yards while St. Brown has only one catch on three targets.

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Rogers has been known to perform well with scant options at times, but against a defense that is No. 1 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed, offense is not going to come as easily.

