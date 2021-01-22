Aaron Rodgers 'excited' about playing Tom Brady with Super Bowl LV trip on the line

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he had a feeling he would be seeing Tom Brady in the NFC Championship.

NFL fans would have hoped a matchup of this magnitude would have had bigger stakes on the line, like the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but getting a big game with a chance to contend for the Super Bowl will have to suffice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers was asked about the matchup.

"I've been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we got to play," he said of Brady. "I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility. I'm excited about the opportunity to play against him."

A win for Rodgers could send him to the Super Bowl for only the second time in his career. The first time came in the 2010 season, the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers said that he was trying to "stay present" and "enjoy the moments."

As far as his future went, Rodgers said he was just grateful to have a chance at another Super Bowl.

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

"I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line," he said, via ESPN.

He added: "I'm thankful for the opportunity again to be leading these guys, to have played the way I want to play, to be called upon for a greater leadership role. Those things are really, really important to me. But all that other stuff ... is stuff that I'm just not going to focus on. Because to me it is a beautiful mystery what happens down the line, but there'll be a time when we meet that future, and right now I'm just going to enjoy the present."

The MVP candidate looked like his normal self in Green Bay’s win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. He was 23-for-36 with 296 passing yards. He had three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.