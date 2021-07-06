Why Aaron Rodgers is feeling 'thankful' amid drama-filled offseason

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is hazier than it ever has been, but he is thankful for the time he’s gotten to himself during the dramatic offseason.

Rodgers, who is getting ready for "The Match" with Bryson DeChambeau, said Monday he spent the offseason getting into the right frame of mind.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," the reigning NFL MVP said, via ESPN. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."

Rodgers has not publicly asked for a trade despite rumors other teams have been making phone calls to the Packers. Green Bay’s front office has been adamant about keeping the star quarterback.

The 37-year-old alluded to a culture problem in a May interview on ESPN. He delivered a cryptic to reporters adding to the confusion on where he stands with the organization.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person. Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say."

Rodgers and DeChambeau are taking on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the celebrity golf match on Tuesday.