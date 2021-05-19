Aaron Rodgers spotted with Shailene Woodley in Hawaii amid Packers drama

Aloha, Aaron.

Aaron Rodgers escaped to the sandy beaches of Hawaii this week amid the ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

The reigning NFL MVP was seen arriving in Oahu on Monday with fiancée Shailene Woodley, TMZ reported. The trip comes as rumors have swirled in recent weeks that the quarterback is unhappy in Green Bay and wants out.

While the pair appeared to be all smiles, the Packers are currently sweating over the future of their star quarterback, who they are adamant about keeping.

"I can't even take my brain to that spot right now," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the final round of the 2021 NFL Draft via ESPN . "So I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn't happen."

On Friday, LaFleur reiterated his hope to continue working with Rodgers this season.

"We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day," he said following the opening workout of the Packers’ rookie minicamp.

For Rodgers, the rift reportedly first surfaced in 2020 when Green Bay drafted Jordan Love, a quarterback, with its first-round pick that year instead of addressing Rodgers’ need for a running back or receiver.

However, the pivotal moment for Rodgers was reportedly when general manager Brian Gutekunst released receiver Jake Kumerow after the 2019 season, according to reports. Kumerow was released shortly after Rodgers shared his praise for the wideout.

It was also reported that Rodgers is willing to sit out offseason activities or even retire if Gutekunst remains as GM. The team added two quarterbacks in the offseason -- Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.

Rodgers and Woodley were engaged earlier this year. The actress is known for starring in the 2014 drama, "The Fault in Our Stars," and the science-fiction trilogy, "The Divergent Series."

Rodgers was previously linked to actress Olivia Munn and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Woodley previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola.

