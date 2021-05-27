Aaron Rodgers gets caught up in wild social media day, responds in 2 tweets

Aaron Rodgers was caught up in a wild day on social media Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was announced as one of the participants in the next edition of Capital One’s The Match. Rodgers is partnering with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the golf event.

Brady started the trash talking almost immediately. He posted memes featuring DeChambeau and his rival Brooks Koepka. Mickelson got in on the fun, and Koepka apologized to Rodgers for having to pair with DeChambeau as the two escalated their own rivalry.

Rodgers didn’t react until 6 p.m. ET. He sent out a GIF and a doctored video of his own to get ready for The Match.

For Rodgers, the day on social media really started when his photos with his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, were shared on Twitter. He was also spotted singing Taylor Swift songs and appeared to really be enjoying himself in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the Packers started organized team activities.

Rodgers and the Packers are in the middle of sorting out their issues. The NFL MVP signaled in an interview earlier in the week that Green Bay had a culture issue.

"Look, with my situation … it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]. I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lotta fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates," he said of quarterback Love. "Love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about a culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was kind of just thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is kinda just the spill out of all that."

"But look, it is about the people and that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the ‘60s with Lombardi with Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the ‘90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people."