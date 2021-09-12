Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson possible trade candidates for 2022 offseason, NFL insider says

Rodgers and Wilson are starting for their teams on Sunday in the first game of the 2021 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Greg Olsen weighs in on NFL Week 1 Video

Greg Olsen weighs in on NFL Week 1

The FOX Sports analyst offered his predictions on the first week of matchups.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were the two most talked about quarterbacks in the offseason with trade rumors swirling around them for almost the entire spring and summer.

While both players ultimately stayed with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks respectively, the NFL Network reported both quarterbacks could be trade targets after the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers re-negotiated his contract during the offseason with the Packers and NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday Rodgers and the Packers "agreed to look at trade options after the season" and maintained the Denver Broncos were still a team hot on the Packers’ tail for Rodgers. He said the relationship between the NFL MVP and the Packers are "good."

TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON HEALTHY SCRATCH FOR WEEK 1, TRADE TALKS HEAT UP

Wilson is another quarterback who could be traded after what Rapoport described as a "make or break" year for the Seahawks. If the relationship between Wilson and coach Pete Carroll goes well, he could remain in Seattle for the rest of his career but if things don’t the Seahawks "could look to trade" Wilson in the offseason, according to Rapoport.

It’s unclear what team could be a trade target for Wilson. He was reportedly linked to the Chicago Bears in the offseason, but the team clearly made a point to address their future when they drafted Justin Fields.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both quarterbacks are among the best in the league and it will be interesting to see whether they will be on new teams come the 2022 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com