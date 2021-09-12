Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson possible trade candidates for 2022 offseason, NFL insider says

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were the two most talked about quarterbacks in the offseason with trade rumors swirling around them for almost the entire spring and summer.

While both players ultimately stayed with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks respectively, the NFL Network reported both quarterbacks could be trade targets after the 2021 season.

Rodgers re-negotiated his contract during the offseason with the Packers and NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday Rodgers and the Packers "agreed to look at trade options after the season" and maintained the Denver Broncos were still a team hot on the Packers’ tail for Rodgers. He said the relationship between the NFL MVP and the Packers are "good."

Wilson is another quarterback who could be traded after what Rapoport described as a "make or break" year for the Seahawks. If the relationship between Wilson and coach Pete Carroll goes well, he could remain in Seattle for the rest of his career but if things don’t the Seahawks "could look to trade" Wilson in the offseason, according to Rapoport.

It’s unclear what team could be a trade target for Wilson. He was reportedly linked to the Chicago Bears in the offseason, but the team clearly made a point to address their future when they drafted Justin Fields.

Both quarterbacks are among the best in the league and it will be interesting to see whether they will be on new teams come the 2022 season.