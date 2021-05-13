Aaron Rodgers, Packers relationship 'fixable' ex-teammate says

Aaron Rodgers's former Green Bay Packers teammate, fullback John Kuhn, gave some insight this week on the quarterback’s relationship with the team.

Kuhn, who played with Rodgers from 2007 to 2015 and retired after the 2017 season, told the NFL Network on Wednesday he believes the situation is "fixable."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m sure contract is part of that. I’m sure that years guaranteed is a part of that. Not just being a highest-paid quarterback or the highest paid at your position. But I believe the security going forward is a part of that, and I also believe being on the same page as having open communication where all sides feel like they are being heard," Kuhn said.

"Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field. So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable."

AARON RODGERS RECRUITING 'SEVERAL DIFFERENT PLAYERS' TO JOIN HIM ON NEW TEAM, NFL INSIDER SAYS

Rodgers’ issues with the Packers reportedly stemmed from the decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s event without consulting him.

Rodgers raised eyebrows after the NFC Championship when he said he was "uncertain" of his future in Green Bay. While Packers officials and Rodgers clarified those comments, the 2020 NFL MVP told ESPN in April he was unsure whether a lot of his future with the team was in his hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Right before the recent college draft, Rodgers’ name recirculated in the league's trade rumor mill, but the Packers have been adamant about keeping the quarterback on the roster.