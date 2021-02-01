Aaron Rodgers 'part of' Packers' future, general manager says

Aaron Rodgers will be the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback for at least the "next few years," general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

Rodgers has been the subject of trade speculation since the Packers’ loss int the NFC Championship. He didn’t exactly paint a clear picture of his future with the team after the game, sparking rumors he might want out of the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gutekunst tried to end the noise.

"He’s going to be a part of our future, and we look forward to all the runs we’re going to be able to make here over the next few years," Gutekunst told reporters, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly "made a run" at trading for Rodgers but were denied. Gutekunst denied that Los Angeles ever tried to trade for the quarterback. He went as far to say that there is "absolutely" no scenario in which Rodgers gets traded.

AARON RODGERS WAS RAMS TRADE TARGET BEFORE MATTHEW STAFFORD DEAL: REPORT

Rodgers talked about his remarks about the NFC Championship during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week.

"Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back," he said. "But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers is likely to win the 2020 NFL MVP. He led the Packers to a second consecutive 13-3 season. He led the league with 48 passing touchdowns. He added 4,299 passing yards as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.