Aaron Rodgers' message to Kyler Murray after narrow victory

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers could breathe easy after Rasul Douglas somehow managed to intercept a ball from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to end the game in the final seconds.

Rodgers and Murray met on the field after Green Bay closed out the game. FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews asked the reigning MVP what he told Murray when they spoke.

"I said I respected the way he plays," Rodgers said. "He’s started off with some incredible years he’s putting together. He’s so talented – arm talent. Obviously, he runs all over the place. I said, ‘We’ll see you in the playoffs.’"

Rodgers and the Packers were stopped on 4th and goal and missed an opportunity to put the game away. It gave Murray and the Cardinals an opportunity to at least tie the game and send it into overtime, but it didn’t look like the team was playing for an extra period.

Three chunk plays got Arizona in field goal range but Murray’s scrambling ability got Arizona even closer.

Murray would take a shot to the end zone with about 12 seconds left but wide receiver A.J. Green just wasn’t paying attention to where the ball was. Douglas was able to tip the ball to himself and seal the game with the interception.

The Packers came into the game depleted at wide receiver. No Davante Adams, Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Robert Tonyan even went down with an injury.

Rodgers found old faithful Randall Cobb twice in the game. He finished 22-for-37 with 184 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cobb had three total catches for 15 yards.

Aaron Jones had a solid game with 59 rushing yards on 15 carries and added seven receptions for 51 yards.

Green Bay improved to 7-1 has won seven consecutive games.

Murray finished 22-for-33 with 274 passing yards and two interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins was sidelined for most of the game with a hamstring injury. He finished with two catches for 66 yards.