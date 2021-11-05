Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers 'furious' COVID vaccination status was leaked amid whirlwind of criticism: report

Packers star QB is set to miss upcoming game against the Chiefs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers complained about the culture of the Green Bay Packers when he was mulling what he was going to do with his career and hit out at "woke PC" culture when he was criticized for cursing at Chicago Bears fans earlier this season.

And now that his vaccination status had been leaked earlier this week, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday the reigning NFL MVP is "furious." The NFL Network reported Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss 10 days regardless of back-to-back negative COVID tests.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status in August, to which he told reporters he had been "immunized." The comment gave the impression that Rodgers had been vaccinated, but the NFL Network reported that his statement "does not equal vaccinated."

According to NFL.com, Rodgers had applied for an exemption to receiving the vaccine but was denied. He then went on to receive homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor in order to "raise his antibody levels," but when the NFLPA and league reviewed his case, they agreed his treatment "did not provide any documented protection from the coronavirus."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts against the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

BILL SIMMONS RIPS AARON RODGERS OVER VACCINE CONTROVERSY: 'I THINK HE’S BEEN A DIVA THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS'

Rodgers was not considered fully vaccinated by the league’s standards and was supposed to follow proper protocols for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers hasn’t commented on his vaccination status aside from saying he was "immunized."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he was positive players followed the league’s COVID rules "within our football space."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Rodgers could face fines if the NFL determines he violated health and safety protocols.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com