Aaron Rodgers given cheesy offer to stay with Packers but there's one caveat

Aaron Rodgers has at least one offer on the table, but it hinges on his future with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" with the organization and it stems from his dissatisfaction with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

One Wisconsin dairy supplier is hoping the relationship between the two parties can be repaired.

"As a cooperative, we understand running a business often requires making difficult decisions to plan for the future. We also believe a little cheese can make any situation better," a letter from the company to Rodgers read. "That’s why Burnett Dairy Cooperative is ready to make this pledge:

"As long as Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay, we’re offering him free cheese. And if he retires with the Packers, we will make it a lifetime offer.

"Aaron, please reach out if interested. Hopefully we can make this situation cheddar."

There’s only one problem: Rodgers cut dairy from his diet nearly five years ago.

He told reporters in June 2016 he had switched to a mostly vegan diet aside from some red meat and chicken at times.

"I just wanted to get healthier," he said, via ESPN. "I've done a lot of research and talked with Adam Korzun, our [team] nutritionist, and some other friends around the league about how I can extend my career and how I can be and feel healthier."

It’s unclear whether the dairy supplier would consider special vegan cheese for the 2020 NFL MVP.