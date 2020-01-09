Aaron Rodgers still has burning desire to win second Super Bowl: 'It's on my mind every day'

The Green Bay Packers last won and appeared in the Super Bowl during the 2010 season and Aaron Rodgers made it clear Wednesday that he still has the big game on his mind.

Rodgers told ESPN that he thinks about winning his second Super Bowl “every day.”

“It's on my mind every day,” the longtime Packers quarterback said. “That's why we play the game. That's why you put in the time in the offseason. That's why you do the little things. It's to put yourself in this position, where we're two games away from being able to compete for that. I'm 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I've got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We've had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Rodgers and the Packers start their journey back to the Super Bowl on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. While it could be Green Bay’s best chance in a while to win the title, Rodgers acknowledged he has a team that lacks playoff experience.

“It'll be new for, I think, more than half of our team, which will be a good test for those guys to settle down early on,” he said. “We wanted one of these for a while, a divisional game at home, good opponent, with the weather in our favor.”

Sunday will mark Rodgers’ first playoff game since the NFC Conference title game against the Atlanta Falcons.