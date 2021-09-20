Aaron Rodgers silences doubters with 4 touchdown performance vs. Lions

Aaron Rodgers made his performance on the field speak for itself on Monday night.

The Packers quarterback was 22-for-27 with 255 passing yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s 35-17 victory over NFC North division foe Detroit Lions. While he took three sacks, he didn’t throw an interception and completely rebounded from the Week 1 debacle against the New Orleans Saints.

"The rhythm was good. We got the ball to our playmakers," Rodgers told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game, while stressing that it was only one game and still early in the season.

Aaron Jones was another focal point of the offense. He had three of Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown as well. Jones had six catches for 48 yards and 67 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Davante Adams led the Packers with eight catches for 121 yards. Robert Tonyan also had a receiving touchdown. He finished with three catches for 52 yards.

Green Bay started off slow going into halftime down three to the Lions but managed to keep the Lions at bay the entire second half not letting up a single point from them.

Jared Goff looked good in the first half but the failure to put the ball in the end zone in the second half at all was the difference in the game. He finished 26-for-36 with 246 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with a bad interception to De’Vondre Campbell.

Goff also led the Lions in rushing yards. He had 46 yards on the ground on four carries. D’Andre Swift had 37 yards and Jamaal Williams added 25 yards.

T.J. Hockenson led the Lions in receiving with eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Quintez Cephus had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers (1-1) now have a five-game winning streak against the Lions dating back to October 2019. The Lions fall to 0-2 on the season.