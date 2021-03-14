Aaron Jones re-joins Packers on four-year deal

Aaron Jones will be playing for the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future.

The Pro Bowl running back signed a four-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Packers, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said. He received a $13 million signing bonus.

"We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers," Rosenhaus told the Associated Press.

Jones tweeted he was going back to Green Bay.

ESPN and the NFL Network were among the first to report Jones’ deal.

Jones emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL during the 2020 season. In 14 games, he rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

In four seasons with the Packers, Jones has 3,364 rushing yards on 651 carries and 37 touchdowns. He led the league in 2019 with 16 rushing touchdowns.

He will re-join a backfield that will include second-round pick A.J. Dillon. Jamaal Williams is also a free agent this offseason and it's unclear where he will end up for the 2021 season.

Jones and Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history rush for 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging about 5 years per carry during their first fourth seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.