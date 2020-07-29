Aaron Hicks linked to Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne

There appears to be a new lady in Aaron Hicks’ life.

The Yankees center fielder is said to be dating golfer Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, according to Swipe Sports. A source told the outlet 30-year-old Hicks and girlfriend Jessica Knoles had split earlier this year. They share two children and welcomed a son in May.

Cheyenne, the daughter of Earl Dennison Woods Jr. — Tiger’s half-brother — joined the LPGA Tour in 2015, a year after winning the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

With over 148,000 Instagram followers and counting, the 30-year-old golfer is fairly active on social media and retweeted a message from Hicks last week.

Hicks, who counts Cheyenne as one of his 190,000 followers, has also “liked” a handful of her social media posts, per the outlet.

Reps for Cheyenne did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.