LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put star right fielder Andre Ethier on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday because of a broken right pinkie.

The Dodgers made the move before their game against Houston, which happened to be Andre Either Bobblehead Night.

Either is leading the majors with a .392 batting average and is tops with 38 RBIs. He's also tied for the NL lead with 11 home runs.

This is the first time Ethier has been on the DL. The move was retroactive to May 15, when Ethier hurt himself taking a batting practice swing in the indoor cage at San Diego.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Xavier Paul from Triple-A Albuquerque. Paul played eight games for Los Angeles this season.