76ers sign Johnson-Odom to 10-day deal, waive Brown

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Philadelphia 76ers signed guard Darius Johnson-Odom to a 10-day contract on Friday and waived guard Lorenzo Brown.

The Sixers plucked Johnson-Odom from the NBA Development League, where he was averaging 22.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 games for the Springfield Armor.

The Marquette product appeared in four games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers without scoring a point. He was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, who selected Johnson-Odom in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Brown averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26 games for the Sixers this season.