Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott addresses tailgate fight: 'I definitely should have walked away'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott addressed the altercation he got into when he went to support his favorite NFL team, the Washington Redskins, as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Scott, who was seen last month getting into a fight with Eagles fans, told reporters during 76ers media day he “definitely should have been the bigger person” and that racial slurs escalated the incident.

“I definitely should have walked away.” Scott said. “I didn't. He was talking crazy. He took it to the next level and I had to see if he's going to match the energy.”

Videos showed Scott at a tailgate party before the game between the Redskins and the Eagles before the incident occurred. It did not appear that the 76ers player was injured in the brawl.

Scott posted a picture of himself in a Redskins jersey and plaid red pants before going to the game. He was even told on Twitter that he better be careful because “some of these fans are insane.”

Scott did make it to the stadium and took some pictures with other fans in Eagles gear.

