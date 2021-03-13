Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers' Joel Embiid sidelined with bone bruise in left knee

Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss an undermined amount of time, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Embiid did not suffer any structural damage to his knee. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Embiid was injured in the Sixers' win Friday over Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg , his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.

Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. He's averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 76ers host San Antonio on Sunday.