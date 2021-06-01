76ers' George Hill takes issue with reconstruction of 1921 Tulsa Massacre site

Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill expressed his displeasure with the reconstruction around Black Wall Street in Oklahoma after the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

Hill took issue with Oklahoma State University and the Tulsa Drillers building up around the area in an interview with The Undefeated on Friday and compared the massacre to the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

"They pretty much burned the whole Black Wall Street down and take over their land and then sell it to a university like Oklahoma State University, or sell it to minor league baseball team, that L.A. Dodgers affiliate, to put those things right in the center of where history was. And to put a highway straight through the main street of Black Wall Street was just mind-boggling to me," Hill said.

"You wouldn't take the site of the World Trade Center and build a stadium on top of that. You wouldn't take things that are big focal points in this world and just sell it to build other stuff on and not remember what those things were. That’s what monuments are about. So for me, why wasn’t that saved? Why isn't that talked about more? Why isn't that shared, especially for our youth? Our African American kids need to know what Black Wall Street was all about."

A century ago, hundreds of Black people were killed by a White mob in an area of Tulsa known as Black Wall Street. In 1921, Tulsa’s White residents and civil society leaders looted and burned the Greenwood district to the ground. Survivors were put into internment camps overseen by the National Guard.

Burned bricks and fragments are about all that have survived today of the more than 30-block historically Black district.

President Biden issued a proclamation designating Monday as a "day of remembrance" for the massacre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.