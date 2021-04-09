Ex-76ers general manager reveals steps team would take to prevent an injured Allen Iverson from playing

Allen Iverson is one of the best scoring guards to ever play in an NBA game, and because he had such a passion for basketball, Philadelphia 76ers officials needed a countermeasure for when the star was hurt.

Former 76ers general manager Billy King revealed recently on The Audacy NBA Show with Ryan McDonough the team would have to sometimes hide Iverson’s jersey to prevent him from playing while he was injured.

"When he was injured and we knew he couldn’t play we used to hide his jersey," King said. "Because he would come to the locker room looking for his jersey, we’d lock it somewhere so he couldn’t get it….

"One time, in New York, he found his jersey but didn’t have any shoes. He was trying to send the ball boy to the Foot Locker around the corner. He said, ‘Just give me a pair of their Reeboks. I can play in those.’ Then he pointed to an attendant, ‘What size are you, just give me those shoes,’ because he wanted to play so bad."

Iverson, a Basketball Hall of Famer, is among the greatest NBA players who never won a title.

He played from 1996 to 2011, spending more than 11 seasons with the 76ers. He was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA First Team selection, four-time scoring champ, the 2000-2001 NBA MVP and the 1996-97 NBA Rookie of the Year.

He finished his career averaging 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.