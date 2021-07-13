76ers have Ben Simmons trade conversations with multiple teams: report

Ben Simmons could be on the move.

The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers had conversations with multiple teams about the three-time All-Star, and they are asking for an All-Star caliber player in return.

Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the East, had a disappointing finish to the season. The 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinal round in seven games, and Simmons was clearly a non-factor for the team during the series. In the Game 7, winner-take-all matchup, Simmons was 2 of 4 from the field and finished with five points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds.

Simmons showed that he blossomed as a distributor, rebounder and defender, but he struggled with putting the ball into the basket. Simmons, a former LSU product, turns 25 in July and will have interest from teams across the league.

He was a member of the All-NBA team in 2019-20, as well as a two-time All-Defensive first-team player and a Rookie of the Year award winner when he entered the league. Simmons is currently under contract until 2025.

During the regular season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game for the Sixers. Simmons, who is Australian, won’t play in the Tokyo Olympics for his country. Instead, he is expected to work on improving his individual game.