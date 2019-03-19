7 March Madness buzzer beaters to get you pumped for the upcoming tournaments

March Madness and the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, as a whole, represent some of the greatest times of the year for any sports fan.

In the coming weeks, the top college basketball programs will duke it out to see who reigns supreme. You may also see some crazy upsets. But what we’re really looking forward to are the incredible clutch shots and buzzer beaters that put the exclamation points on the season.

Here are seven incredible buzzer beaters you need to watch to get you excited for the upcoming games.

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TEAMS WHO COULD CAUSE FIRST-ROUND UPSETS

KRIS JENKINS

Nobody in recent memory has hit a more clutch shot with the national championship on the line than Villanova’s Kris Jenkins in 2016 against North Carolina.

With under five seconds to play, the Wildcats rushed the ball up court. Jenkins, after passing the ball in, rushed down the court and gets the ball in deep three-point range, nailing the game-winner to give Villanova its first national title since 1985.

CHRISTIAN LAETTNER

With Duke trailing 103-102 to Kentucky in overtime of the 1992 East Regional Final, Grant Hill needed to make the perfect inbounds pass to a teammate to set them up for the game-winner.

And he did.

Hill made the long heave to Christian Laettner who somehow had enough time on the clock to pump fake and sink the fade-away shot from the foul line to win the game.

Duke went on to win its second straight national championship later in the tournament.

TYUS EDNEY

Tyus Edney made his mark in NCAA tournament history in 1995 when his UCLA Bruins went up against the Missouri Tigers in their second-round matchup.

Down one point, Edney went coast-to-coast in 4.8 seconds and hit a running lay-up to win the game and ultimately save the Bruins’ season.

The shot helped propel the Bruins to their 11th national championship later in the tournament.

NCAA MARCH MADNESS 2019 BRACKET TIPS: 3 THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE PICKING YOUR WINNERS

TERRELL TAYLOR

Before anyone really knew Creighton was a force to be reckoned with in the Missouri Valley Conference, the team had to make a splash in the tournament and, in 2002, it was their time to shine.

In double overtime against the No. 5-seeded Florida Gators, Terrell Taylor received a pass with 4.5 seconds to play and down by one point. Taylor then pulled up for a three-pointer and sunk it with 0.2 seconds left in the game to knock off the Billy Donovan-coached squad.

Creighton would lose in the next round, however, to No. 13-seeded Illinois.

MORGAN WILLIAM

Mississippi State guard Morgan William might have been listed as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, but against the Connecticut Huskies in the 2017 women’s Final Four, she became the giant killer.

With the game tied in overtime and the Huskies trying to increase their winning streak to 112 games, William was given the ball and knifed her way through the defense and made the game-winning shot to knock off Connecticut.

Mississippi State would fall one game short of a national championship, losing to South Carolina, 67-55.

CHRIS LOFTON

Tennessee was a No. 2 seed and having a good year when they entered the tournament in 2006. The 21-win Volunteers went up against Winthrop – who gave them every ounce of fight they had.

With 2.9 seconds to play, Lofton received the ball in the corner and threw up a fade-away prayer that somehow went in and gave Tennessee the two-point victory.

However, their run would be cut short as Tennessee lost in the second round to Wichita State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

RICHARD HAMILTON

Richard Hamilton had one of the biggest shots in school history in 1998 in the Sweet 16 against Washington.

Connecticut was down by one point with about 15 seconds to play in the game and the Huskies' shots weren't falling in. Hamilton eventually got an offensive rebound and put the ball back in the hoop as he was fading away from the basket inside the paint.

Reclaiming the lead, Hamilton was mobbed by his teammates. The Huskies eventually went on to lose in the regional final to North Carolina.