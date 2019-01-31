7 bizarre Super Bowl stories, from cocaine on the field to showering stranger in locker room

With Super Bowl LIII just a few days away and the New England Patriots ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, now's the perfect chance to relive some of the most bizarre stories surrounding the big game.

So here are seven super stories -- from a Falcons player's arrest to a vanishing Raider and even a Cowboy's cocaine nose spray -- that might leave you scratching your head:

STEELERS FAN SHOWERS WITH THE CHAMPS

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII, 35-31, to capture their third championship in five years. One overzealous fan went above and beyond to celebrate the win.

NFL Films’ Steve Sabol told the Los Angeles Times in 2010 there was a “pasty-white little bald guy” in the locker room as he and a cameraman were about to enter. He recalled asking Steelers defensive lineman “Mean” Joe Greene who the guy was and even he didn’t know.

The man came out of the shower and was getting undressed in front of a locker near Greene’s, Sabol told the Los Angeles Times. He remembered the fan started to field questions from the media before reporters realized he wasn’t a member of the Steelers.

The man never identified himself.

PATRIOTS CUT PLAYER DAY BEFORE SUPER BOWL

In 2011, Tiquan Underwood didn’t exactly make a big difference in the New England Patriots’ efforts in making Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants. That could have been the reason why Bill Belichick decided to cut Underwood the day before the game.

A source told ESPN at the time the move was based on the Patriots’ needs as they prepared to take on the Giants. The team promoted defensive lineman Alex Silvestro off the practice squad to take his place.

The Patriots ended up losing to the Giants and Underwood was re-signed three days later.

FALCONS PLAYER ARRESTED NIGHT BEFORE SUPER BOWL

The Atlanta Falcons were set to play the Denver Broncos in Miami for Super Bowl XXXIII when defensive back Eugene Robinson was arrested on a soliciting a prostitute charge.

Robinson offered an undercover Miami police officer $40 in exchange for sex, authorities said at the time, according to The New York Times. After the game, Falcons players admitted they were not as “mentally sharp” as they could have been if Robinson hadn’t gotten arrested.

The Broncos won the game, 34-19. It would be the last time the Falcons made a Super Bowl appearance until 2017.

COWBOYS LINEBACKER SNUCK COCAINE INTO SUPER BOWL XIII

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson’s drug addiction played a huge part in his NFL career and wouldn’t reveal his drug problems until 1981 -- and by then, he’d been let go by the San Francisco 49ers.

In Super Bowl XIII with the Cowboys, Henderson reportedly filled a bottle of nose spray with a concoction of cocaine and water and put it into his uniform pants pocket. He was then seen using the mixture before the game and in the third quarter.

He forced a fumble in that game, which led to a Cowboys touchdown. However, the Cowboys lost to the Steelers, 35-31.

RAIDERS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN VANISHES

Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins was set to start the game for the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego.

But Robbins vanished the night before the Super Bowl. He didn’t show up until 8 p.m. and, by then, coach Bill Callahan removed him from the gameday roster. Dissecting the incident on HBO’s “Real Sports,” Robbins’ wife said he told her he had been out partying all night in Tijuana because he thought the team had won the game already.

Robbins was later treated at a health clinic and diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

BENGALS RUNNING BACK’S DRUG RELAPSE

Stanley Wilson was an integral part of the Cincinnati Bengals offense alongside Icky Woods and James Brooks. The trio helped boost the team’s confidence heading into Super Bowl XXIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. However, things changed dramatically the night before the game.

Wilson was found in his hotel bathtub naked and “coked out of his mind,” former offensive coordinator Bruce Coslet told the Cincinnati Enquirer. He said Wilson ran out of the hotel as the paramedics were coming and authorities didn’t find him for days after that.

The Bengals lost the game, 20-16, and Wilson never played another NFL game.

TOM BRADY HAS JERSEY STOLEN

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his Super Bowl LI game-worn jersey and another jersey stolen from him during Super Bowl XLIX by a member of the international media.

The theft sparked an investigation by the FBI. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at the time investigators relied on a tip from an informant and tracked down the jersey. The FBI said the items recovered are worth an estimated $800,000.

The jersey was taken from Brady after the team’s comeback, 34-28, win over the Atlanta Falcons.