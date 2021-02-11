5-year-old girl seriously hurt in Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid crash 'remains in a coma,' family says

The 5-year-old girl injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid "remains in a coma," her family said Thursday.

The girl, identified as Ariel, was one of two children injured in the crash that occurred last week near Arrowhead Stadium. The other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries but Ariel remained in the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up for the girl to help cover medical expenses has generated more than $400,000, and it’s where the girl’s cousin has provided updates on her condition.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family in a time like this. She remains in a coma and there are no changes today. I’m hopeful that the next time I update this page it’s with better news," Tiffany Verhulst wrote on the fundraiser page.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave with the Chiefs for the duration of his contract, which expired, and he is no longer an employee of the team, ESPN reported.

On Wednesday, the NFL released a statement to FOX4 regarding the ongoing situation surrounding Reid after he was involved in the multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4.

"Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured," the NFL said. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action."

On Saturday morning, police were granted a search warrant for Britt Reid’s cell phone to "help determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash, and whether the phone was subsequently used to discuss the incident with other persons," according to the search warrant application obtained by KSHB-TV.

Britt Reid told responding officers he had two to three drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident, according to FOX4 KC. He also complained of stomach pain and had surgery.

Howard Lotven, a Kansas City attorney, told the station that tests taken for blood alcohol are sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab and can take weeks to process.

"That usually takes 4-8 weeks. Only because they are testing those blood tests from all around the state," Lotven told FOX4 KC.

The crash remains under investigation and Britt Reid is not facing charges at this time.

Andy Reid was asked about his son again Monday in his post-Super Bowl press conference.

"That little girl, my heart goes out to her," Andy Reid said, via KSHB-TV.

He added that his son was "doing better now."

"I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides," he said.

Fox News' Daniel Canova contributed to this report.