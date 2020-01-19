Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers win NFC Championship over Green Bay Packers

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, on Sunday to win the NFC Championship.

The 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., next month for a chance to claim the title of NFL champions.

It was on the back of Raheem Mostert that the 49ers were able to defeat the Packers. Mostert had a breakout performance: 220 rushing yards on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrating during the first half of the NFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Mostert set a team record for most rushing yards in a playoff game, a record that quarterback Colin Kaepernick previously held.

The running back was so dominant that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw the ball only eight times. He was 6-for-8 with 77 passing yards.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner, right, recovering a loose ball next to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and defensive end Nick Bosa during Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had two catches for 46 yards, tight end George Kittle had one catch for 19 yards, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had one catch for six yards and Mostert had two catches for six yards.

The 49ers’ defense was dominant for most of the game. The Packers failed to score a single point in the first half of the game. They forced Aaron Rodgers to throw two interceptions and fumble the ball three times, losing one of them early in the game.

Rodgers finished 31-for-39 with 326 passing yards and two touchdown passes. One pass was to running back Aaron Jones and the other was to tight end Jace Sternberger. Jones also had a rushing touchdown to go along with his 56 rushing yards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passing during the second half of the NFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

But, the Packers had no answer for Mostert. He scored three times in the first half and put the finishing touches on the game with a 22-yard scamper for the final nail in the coffin for San Francisco.

The 49ers will play for a championship for the first time since the 2012 season. Kaepernick led the Niners against the Baltimore Ravens, but lost that game 34-31.

San Francisco last won the NFL championship in the 1994 season when Steve Young and Jerry Rice were leading the offense.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_