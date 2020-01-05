49ers vs. Vikings: NFC Divisional Round preview, times & more

The San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings will meet in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The 49ers come into the game as the best team in the NFC with a 13-3 record.

The team clinched home-field advantage when they won the NFC West division for the first time since the 2012 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the 49ers offense. He had a bounce-back year after his 2018 season was lost due to a torn ACL. He threw for 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. It was the first time he completed a full season and he recorded career-highs in both categories.

He found George Kittle as his top target even though the tight end missed some games due to an injury. Kittle had 1,053 receiving yards and a team-high five touchdown catches. Deebo Samuel had 802 receiving yards and three touchdown passes. Raheem Mostert led the way with 772 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was a huge leader on the defensive side of the ball. He earned a Pro Bowl selection with three interceptions in 2019. Defensive end Arik Armstead led the team with 10 sacks while rookie Nick Bosa had nine sacks and an interception on the year.

The Vikings somehow defeated the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card playoffs. Kirk Cousins threw a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph in overtime.

But, while Cousins had a solid performance in the win and got his first playoff victory, the Vikings were carried by running back Dalvin Cook. He has had a great 2019 season with 1,135 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and his first Pro Bowl selection.

Stefon Diggs led the team with 1,130 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He likely will need more than three or four targets in this game if the Vikings want to maintain their winning streak.

Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen were integral forces against the Saints. Hunter led the team with 14 1/2 sacks while Griffen had eight. Linebacker Eric Kendricks received an All-Pro selection after recording 110 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The winner of the advances to the NFC Championship game.

PLAYOFF GAME INFO

Date: January 11

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, Calif.

