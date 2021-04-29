49ers land Trey Lance with highly anticipated No. 3 pick, social media reacts

The San Francisco 49ers have made their highly anticipated pick.

It’s Trey Lance.

The 49ers took the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Lance was the sixth non-FBS quarterback picked in the first round since the FBS and FCS split prior to 1978, according to NFL Research.

In late March, the 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No.12 pick, a third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. It was a move that signaled San Francisco was in the market for a quarterback.

Leading up to the draft, ESPN reported that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted Alabama’s Mac Jones, but general manager John Lynch had his sights set on Lance.

Once Lance was drafted, ESPN reported that the 49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts their pick. They didn’t know the team was selecting Lance until the pick was announced.

Social media reacted to the news of Lance being drafted by the 49ers.

Lance led the Bisons to the FCS title as a redshirt freshman after 16 straight wins where he totaled 2,786 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The following season he would only play one game after the pandemic suspended their season -- something critics say shows he has little experience.

Lance made an appearance on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" earlier this week, and he said that can’t wait to "prove people wrong again."

"That's what I'll continue to do and I want to continue to do. So definitely excited to be able to prove people wrong and come in and be ready to go whenever the situation is, whenever the coach best sees fit," he said.