49ers select Brandon Aiyuk with No. 25 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers selected Brandon Aiyuk, the former Arizona State wide receiver, with the No. 25 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Aiyuk has arms and hands measuring 33 1/2 and 9 3/4 inches respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded 4.5 40-yard dash time, a 128-inch broad jump, and a 40-inch vertical jump.

In 2019, Aiyuk took his game to another level for Arizona State. He was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards, an 18.3 average, and eight touchdowns.

He was one of the top returners in the country as well. Aiyuk had 14 returns for 226 yards, a 16.1 average, with one touchdown on punts, and he had 14 returns for 446 yards, with a 31.9 average on kickoffs.

Aiyuk, who underwent core-muscle surgery on April 7 will excel in Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco.

Aiyuk, along with second-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, will be awesome options for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.