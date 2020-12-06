49ers' Richard Sherman doesn't think he'll return to team next season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman isn’t expecting to return to the team after the season and instead will try to find a new home for 2021.

Sherman, the veteran defensive back who joined the 49ers at the start of the 2018 season, told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday he doesn’t expect to be back with the team. He said he had talked to the 49ers brass about the possibility of returning but speculated that it would be unlikely.

KYLER MURRAY TO HONOR HIS GRANDFATHER, A PURPLE HEART RECIPIENT, ON HIS CLEATS IN WEEK 13

“We’ve had brief conversations,” Sherman said.

“I think that there’s obviously a want from both sides to come back and make this work. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it. That’s the sad, sad truth. It’s one of those years where it’s not from anybody’s fault that it may not work out. And it will be a sad parting because I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed this team. I have brothers on this team, and I think we still have work to do. But I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

VONTAZE BURFICT, EX-RAIDERS LINEBACKER, ARRESTED ON MISDEMEANOR BATTERY CHARGE

Sherman, 32, only played in two games for the 49ers this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 31 total games, he’s recorded four interceptions, a touchdown and 109 total tackles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl last season as he helped San Francisco make it to the Super Bowl.