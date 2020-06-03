49ers' Richard Sherman says NFL locker rooms aren't like society, 'where stereotypes dictate behavior': report

As protests erupt nationwide following the death of George Floyd, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says that the dynamics of the locker rooms won’t change much and that's because he believes society’s stereotypes are usually “removed” or “faded” by the time players reach the NFL.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the five-time Pro Bowler was asked if he thought that racial dynamics in the league would be different following Floyd’s police-involved death.

"I don't think it will be much different," Sherman said, speaking of the players’ interactions with one another. “The locker room is different from society in that we are able to have conversations out of a place of respect, more times than not, because the stereotypes of society have usually been removed, or faded by the time people get to the NFL.”

He continued: “You learn to at least respect your teammate regardless of race, and come to have a genuine love and appreciation [for your teammate] … Much different than society, where stereotypes dictate behavior."

NFL teams, coaches and players have publicly spoken out against the death of George Floyd who died last week while under police custody.

Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement about the league’s responsibility to address the “systemic issues” facing the country.

"As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” his statement read.

“These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts," the statement continued. "There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."