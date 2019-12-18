San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman looking for more respect from opponents

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes his opponents need to respect his game.

The NFL veteran, who was recently selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, told Bleacher Report on Tuesday that he’s still not feeling like he’s getting enough attention on the field because of how long he’s played.

“I feel like I've gotten respect in spurts,” he said. “Now, they're like, ‘Oh, he's a veteran.’ No. I'm still the best to play in this game.”

The former Seattle Seahawks defender is in his second year with the 49ers. His Pro Bowl selection was the first since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2017 – his final year in Seattle.

He told Bleacher Report that the lack of respect he believes he receives is what motivates him on the gridiron.

“Because the moment I stop having motivation and stop having fun in this game is when I'll hang 'em up,” Sherman said. “I'll be done. When you stop seeing that fire in my eyes, and it's gone out, that's my retirement press conference.”

Sherman was a part of the Legion of Boom defense that helped the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title over the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2013 season.

This season, the Stanford product has helped the 49ers get back to the playoffs. In 13 games, he’s recorded three interceptions, one touchdown and 53 combined tackles.