San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins slop fest summed up in one photo

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Redskins in a muddy mess Sunday.

The undefeated 49ers managed to put nine points on the Redskins and hold the team off as rain affected the conditions of the field at Washington’s home stadium. FedEx Field appeared to be nothing more than just a slop fest for both teams.

San Francisco held Redskins quarterback Case Keenum to just 77 passing yards and the running backs to 104 rushing yards in the win. The team got 151 passing yards from Jimmy Garoppolo and 137 yards on the ground.

Garoppolo also fumbled the ball once in the game as did Redskins running back Adrian Peterson.

The 49ers defense was also seen celebrating their sacks and tackles for a loss by sliding into the rain-soaked field.

But there was at least one photo captured during the game that summed up just how bad the field conditions were.

An Associated Press photographer caught 49ers offensive lineman Mike Person with his helmet off. Across his face, down his beard and into his hair was brown mud. The photo emphasizes the wicked weather both teams had to play in.

With the win, San Francisco moves to 6-0. The Redskins fall to 1-6.