49ers' Raheem Mostert breaks NFL record for fastest run with 80-yard touchdown

The New York Jets are off to a rough start in Week 2.

Just seconds into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, running back Raheem Mostert caught a toss at the 20-yard line and sped into the endzone for the Niners' first touchdown just 17 seconds into the game.

The impressive offensive play also set the NFL record for the fastest run over the last three seasons at 23.09 mph, according to Next Gen Stats. Mostert broke his own record of 22.73 mph which he recorded in Week 1.

San Francisco and New York are both looking for their first win after falling to the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, respectively, in Week 1.

Mostert had 56 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Cardinals.

It was his first game since playing in the Super Bowl. Mostert was a key player during San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV. In 2019, he ran for 772 yards on 137 carries and had eight touchdowns.

In three games in the postseason, he had 336 rushing yards on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

He is expected to play an even bigger part of the 49ers this season as they look to get back to the title game this coming February.