Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

San Francisco 49ers defensive back to release Colin Kaepernick tribute rap song

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A San Francisco 49ers defensive back is set to release a rap song tribute to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Antone Exum revealed to TMZ Sports on Saturday he’s titling the song “Officer Kaepernick.” He said he has “no fear” of any backlash he might receive from the track.

NFL STAR CAM NEWTON OFFERS AIRLINE PASSENGER $1500 TO SWITCH SEATS, AND IS REJECTED

“I wrote this [song] a while ago, but I'm addressing excessive police brutality and some of the injustices in the police force. I don't want this to go unheard—but I do appreciate the good cops that we have because we do have good cops and good officers and police,” Exum said.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Antone Exum Jr. plans to release a tribute rap song to Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Antone Exum Jr. plans to release a tribute rap song to Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“But we also have some that are involved in some really unfortunate situations, and I think that some of those instances stem from a place of fear and a little bit of hate sometimes too. I think that we should just move forward with love,” he added.

Exum believes he will be “OK no matter what happens” after the song comes out. He said he expects to release the track within the next week or so.

Kaepernick hasn’t played a down of football since the 2016 season. He created a firestorm when he took a knee during the national anthem in order to protest perceived racial injustices in the U.S.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS' ALEX SMITH HOPES TO PLAY AGAIN AFTER GRUESOME INJURY, NEEDS TO LEARN TO RUN AGAIN

He opted out of his contract after the 2016 season and has not signed with a team since, despite signing an endorsement deal with Nike.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.