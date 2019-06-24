San Francisco 49ers defensive back to release Colin Kaepernick tribute rap song

A San Francisco 49ers defensive back is set to release a rap song tribute to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Antone Exum revealed to TMZ Sports on Saturday he’s titling the song “Officer Kaepernick.” He said he has “no fear” of any backlash he might receive from the track.

“I wrote this [song] a while ago, but I'm addressing excessive police brutality and some of the injustices in the police force. I don't want this to go unheard—but I do appreciate the good cops that we have because we do have good cops and good officers and police,” Exum said.

“But we also have some that are involved in some really unfortunate situations, and I think that some of those instances stem from a place of fear and a little bit of hate sometimes too. I think that we should just move forward with love,” he added.

Exum believes he will be “OK no matter what happens” after the song comes out. He said he expects to release the track within the next week or so.

Kaepernick hasn’t played a down of football since the 2016 season. He created a firestorm when he took a knee during the national anthem in order to protest perceived racial injustices in the U.S.

He opted out of his contract after the 2016 season and has not signed with a team since, despite signing an endorsement deal with Nike.