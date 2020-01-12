Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

49ers vs. Packers: 5 things to know about the NFC Championship game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers are set to face off in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 19, with both teams trying to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in several years.

The 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, 27-10, to reach the conference championship game. The Packers held off the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, on Sunday to reach the title game.

Here are some things to know before next Sunday’s game.

**

GREEN BAY PACKERS FEND OFF SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TO ADVANCE TO NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

5). HOW DID WE GET HERE?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Packers and the 49ers are the two best teams in the NFC and will meet to determine who represents the conference at Super Bowl LIV. The Packers won the NFC North division and the 49ers won the NFC West division during the 2019 season.

The two teams met during the regular season. The 49ers blew the doors off the Packers, 37-8, at Levi’s Stadium. Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times and only threw for 104 yards in the loss. Jimmy Garoppolo had 253 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

**

PACKERS' ZA'DARIUS SMITH SENDS ONE-WORD MESSAGE TO CRITICS AFTER SACK

4). THE KID & THE VET

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

It will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first NFC title game appearance since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback. The lack of playoff experience didn’t appear to diminish his performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. He was 11-for-19 with 131 passing yards and had a touchdown pass in the win.

Aaron Rodgers will enter his third NFC title game. Rodgers has only made the Super Bowl once having lost in the conference title game the last two times he’s appeared in one. However, the veteran showed his poise against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round. He was 16-for-27 with 243 passing yards and two touchdown passes and had the game-sealing pass in the fourth quarter to Jimmy Graham.

**

3). FIRST TIMERS

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, is greeted by with cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, right, in the final minutes of the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, is greeted by with cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, right, in the final minutes of the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur are making the conference title game for the first time as head coaches. It is Shanahan’s third season as head coach and LaFleur’s first. Shanahan had not had a winning record before the 2019 season. It will be interesting to see how each coach deals with the pressures of potentially making the Super Bowl.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS' RICHARD SHERMAN AFTER PLAYOFF WIN: 'I GET TIRED OF HEARING THE EXCUSES FOR WHY I’M GREAT'

**

2). NEW TWIST, OLD CLASSIC

Brett Favre helped the Packers beat the 49ers in the last meeting between the two teams in the NFC title game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Brett Favre helped the Packers beat the 49ers in the last meeting between the two teams in the NFC title game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (The Associated Press)

The 49ers and the Packers are both storied franchises with an incredible history. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls while the Packers have won four. These teams have played seven times in the playoffs – the last one coming in 2014. The 49ers got the best of the Packers in that game, 23-20, to advance to the divisional round.

The two teams last met in the NFC Championship game during the 1997 season. Brett Favre, Dorsey Levens and Antonio Freeman led the Packers to a, 23-10 victory. The 49ers only received a field goal from Gary Anderson and a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Chuck Levy. Steve Young was sacked four times and threw one interception in the loss.

Green Bay has won four of the seven playoff matchups between the two teams.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1). WHEN IS KICKOFF?

San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The 49ers and the Packers will play Sunday, Jan. 19, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Calif. The game is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_