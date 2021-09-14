Former 49ers star linebacker Parys Haralson dead at 37

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson, who also played for the New Orleans Saints , unexpectedly died on Monday, both teams confirmed. He was just 37 years old.

The 49ers confirmed the passing of Haralson in a statement to the team’s website .

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

The details surrounding Haralson’s death were not immediately known.

A fifth-round pick in the 2006 draft, Haralson played seven seasons with the 49ers where he registered 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and four passes defensed in 86 games.

He played two seasons with the Saints from 2013-2014 where he totaled 85 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

"Playing his final two seasons of an eight-year NFL career with New Orleans, Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism," the Saints website read. "The organization's thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family."

Haralson was also a standout at the University of Tennessee where he finished ranked fifth in school history with 21 sacks.

He returned to the Niners organization in 2016 where he served as director of player engagement until 2018.