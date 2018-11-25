49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges, authorities said, adding to his list of legal troubles in the past year.

Foster, 24, was arrested around 9:25 p.m. by Tampa, Fla., police at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, where the team was staying ahead of its Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He was being held without bail.

According to a statement released by Tampa police, a woman said Foster slapped her phone out her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand to the face during an argument.

She was left with a one-inch scratch on her left collarbone, police said. The pair were involved in a three-year, on-again-off-again relationship and had lived together in the past, according to the police statement.

The team didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, but general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said in April following a previous arrest for Foster on domestic violence charges that were eventually dropped that the team had a zero-tolerance policy on the issue.

“We can promise you guys, if there’s someone who ever hits their significant other, girlfriends, some person like that, that person is not going to be on our team,” Shanahan said. “I feel strongly about that. I know John does. I know our ownership does. That’s how we feel about it. Obviously, Reuben is on our team right now, so we’re waiting to see how that goes. But, if that’s something that we felt he did or ended up happening, you guys will see how we feel.”

Foster has had several run-ins with the law since being drafted by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick in 2017, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In January, he was charged with marijuana possession and served a two-game suspension before the start of this season because of a gun charge in February.

In April, he was charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend, weapons possession, making criminal threats and domestic violence -- all felonies.

With the exception of the weapon possession charge that was downgraded to a misdemeanor, a judge dismissed all charges after Foster's girlfriend recanted the allegations. Foster was ordered to perform 232 hours of community service, given two years probation and is barred from possessing guns.

Before he was drafted, he failed a drug test at the NFL combine and was kicked out after an altercation with a hospital employee, according to the paper.

He has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and was listed questionable for Sunday.

