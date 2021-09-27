49ers' Kyle Shanahan dismisses feud with Packers' Matt LaFleur after brief postgame handshake

An icy handshake after the Green Bay Packers' final-minute win over the San Francisco 49ers is reigniting speculation of a strained relationship between Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur, but they have again denied any beef.

Both coaches met midfield after Aaron Rodgers’ amazing 37-second drive set the Packers up for a game-winning field goal but Shanahan and LaFleur barely made eye contact as they brushed past each other.

The less than congratulatory handshake went viral on social media with many believing the tension between the two over the Niners' offseason pursuit of Rodgers was still brewing but Shanahan denied it.

"I think I was just pissed about the game. It ended on the last play and I wasn't trying to hang out too long in the middle of the field," he said.

LaFleur echoed that sentiment.

"I know Kyle. He is ultra-competitive. That's a tough moment for anybody to be in. I'm sure he was ticked off we were able to take the ball down and kick a field goal to win a football game."

The 49ers had expressed interest in Rodgers amid fallout with the organization during the offseason. Last week, Sports Illustrated reported that the drama first began during Draft night after an interaction between Shanahan and New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Matt LaFleur’s younger brother, regarding calls about trading Rodgers.

Shanahan tried to dismiss those rumors on Friday, saying the two are friends but everyone has a job to do.

"I mean, I definitely heard about people talking about our friendship. I've got a lot of friends in this league; coaches, players, equipment managers, everybody. I've been in this league for 20 years, and you do have lots of friends, but I can promise you that friends never affect how you do your job," he said, via NBC Sports .

"We all have jobs to do, and you all have relationships, but you always do your job and try not to think about anything else."