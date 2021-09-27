49ers' Josh Norman spit up blood, dealing with bruised lungs after leaving game: report

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman walked back to the locker room during Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers and didn’t return.

San Francisco said at the time that Norman was dealing with a chest injury and was questionable to return. He was later ruled out of the game. On Monday, the NFL Network shed some light on what Norman was dealing with.

Norman was reportedly taken to the hospital after spitting up blood and is now dealing with bruised lungs and tissue damage. Regardless, the NFL Network reported he was "in good spirits" and had hopes of playing in next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He came into the Week 3 game against the Packers with an injured ankle and was listed on the team’s injury report.

San Francisco signed Norman in the middle of the season as the team battled with injuries to their secondary to Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

Early in his career, Norman was considered to be a lockdown cornerback and had some incredible battles against former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while playing for the Carolina Panthers. He was an All-Pro in his last season with the Panthers and later played for Washington and the Buffalo Bills.

In nine games for the Bills last season, Norman had an interception, two fumble recoveries and 24 total tackles.