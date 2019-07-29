Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley shares hilarious sign daughter made dissing NFL teams

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The 5-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley put some NFL teams on notice with a sign during the team’s first day of training camp.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, showed the sign off to reporters Saturday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER GIFTS SEASON TICKETS TO FAN WHO TATTOOED AUTOGRAPH ON HEAD

“49ers = Thumbs up

Raiders = Thumbs down

Seahawks = Toots

Broncos = Trash

Staley is entering his 13th season with the 49ers. He played all 16 games for them last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco finished 4-12 last season and starts the 2019 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.