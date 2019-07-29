San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley shares hilarious sign daughter made dissing NFL teams

The 5-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley put some NFL teams on notice with a sign during the team’s first day of training camp.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, showed the sign off to reporters Saturday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER GIFTS SEASON TICKETS TO FAN WHO TATTOOED AUTOGRAPH ON HEAD

“49ers = Thumbs up

Raiders = Thumbs down

Seahawks = Toots

Broncos = Trash

Staley is entering his 13th season with the 49ers. He played all 16 games for them last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco finished 4-12 last season and starts the 2019 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.