San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley shares hilarious sign daughter made dissing NFL teams
The 5-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley put some NFL teams on notice with a sign during the team’s first day of training camp.
Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, showed the sign off to reporters Saturday.
“49ers = Thumbs up
Raiders = Thumbs down
Seahawks = Toots
Broncos = Trash
Staley is entering his 13th season with the 49ers. He played all 16 games for them last season.
San Francisco finished 4-12 last season and starts the 2019 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.