49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ended up in a ditch after the Patriots traded him to San Francisco

Prior to becoming the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo served as Tom Brady’s backup in New England.

After he got the call from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that he would be traded to the 49ers, Garoppolo was headed for a flight on Oct. 31 out of T.F. Green International Airport outside of Providence, Rhode Island.

During the early morning limousine ride to the airport, Garoppolo feared for his life.

“A car jumped off the exit ramp, and was coming downhill at us, toward the driver’s side window,” Garoppolo recalled on "49ers Talk," which aired on NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday.

“I just saw headlights and the driver reacted, got us off into a ditch. It happened so fast. I’m in a panic in the backseat, like, ‘Holy ... we almost just died, man.’”

Garoppolo’s reaction was the polar opposite of how his driver reacted.

“The driver turned around -- I’ll never forget it -- he was like, ‘Whoa! That was awesome!’” Garoppolo said. “And I was like, ‘That was not awesome. That was crazy. But great job!’

“It was an interesting morning. Definitely a great start to coming out west.”

Garoppolo spent 3 1/2 seasons with the Patriots before being shipped to San Francisco. He got the Niners to Super LIV but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.