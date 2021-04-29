49ers' Jed York teases fans with tweets hours before draft

The San Francisco 49ers have been tight-lipped about what they will do with the No. 3 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night despite speculation the team will choose a quarterback.

49ers CEO Jed York sent a tweet teasing fans about what the team will do when they are up to select. Their pick comes after the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets’ selections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"#DraftDay thinking about going for a run. Suspense is too much. How many miles should I go for 1? 5? 10? 12? 16? or 1?" York wrote.

While on the surface it seemed cryptic, it appeared that York was suggesting the team narrowed down some sort of semblance of who they want to choose. The numbers corresponded with the numbers some of the top prospects in this year’s draft class wore in college.

Justin Fields and Zach Wilson wore No. 1, Trey Lance wore No. 5, Mac Jones wore No. 10 and Trevor Lawrence wore No. 16.

LIVE UPDATES: NFL DRAFT 2021

York also threw a curveball in there with No. 12 – the number Aaron Rodgers wears with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers had been the subject of trade rumors in the hours leading up to the draft. Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" with the Packers and his issues apparently run deeper than just contract negotiations.

York added: "… I want to apologize for the last tweet. Clearly I don’t run much. Sorry to all the runners out there. I’m just waiting for the draft to start."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Lawrence and Wilson expected to go Nos. 1 and 2, anything is truly possible for the Niners.