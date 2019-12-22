The Rock christens 49ers' George Kittle 'The People's Tight End' after star's victory celebration

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle earned significant praise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Sunday after imitating the former professional wrestler following a big win Saturday night.

Kittle recorded himself imitating The Rock’s infamous catchphrase from his WWE days, “If you smell what The Rock, is cooking.” The tight end recorded himself while skipping off the field following a 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“If you smell—what the Niners are cooking…” he said while waving his long hair.

The Rock, who was once dubbed “The People’s Champ” during his wrestling days, christened the 49ers star “The People’s Tight End” in a tweet responding to Kittle’s imitation.

Kittle is a noted WWE fan. He and his 49ers teammates attended a “Smackdown” event in September at the Chase Arena in San Francisco.

Kittle got to channel The Rock during the event and even shared a moment with the WWE group New Day.

The tight end is having a terrific year for the 49ers despite missing a few games due to injury. He has 78 catches for 967 yards and five touchdown catches this season.

San Francisco moved to 12-3 on the season with the win over the Rams.