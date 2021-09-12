49ers fear CB Jason Verrett has a torn ACL

The 49ers are now fearing that cornerback Jason Verrett tore his right ACL during today’s 41-33 win against the Lions. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just tweeted moments ago that head coach Kyle Shanahan is aware the injury is serious. The injury bug is biting early.

Awful news for a 49ers secondary that clearly needs reinforcement after giving up 338 yards through the air against an underwhelming Jared Goff-led Lions attack. It’s now steering towards 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans scrambling to find help in that secondary.

Will this injury force the San Francisco 49ers to make a trade? Maybe the team looks for a reunion with Richard Sherman, since they were already kicking the tires.

We await the final MRI results for an official diagnosis.