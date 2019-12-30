San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders plays 17 games during 2019 regular season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders accomplished a rare feat during the 2019 season.

By playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Sanders appeared in his 17th game of the NFL season. Sanders is the ninth player in NFL history to play 17 regular-season games, according to Pro Football Talk.

The list includes defensive lineman Damon Harrison, defensive back Will Allen, linebacker Will Witherspoon, wide receiver Jerry Rice, wide receiver Micah Ross, defensive back Marlon McCree, running back Dexter Carter and linebacker Chris Singleton.

Sanders, 32, is the second-oldest player to accomplish such an achievement. Rice made the mark when he was 42.

Each of the players spent their respective seasons with two teams.

The 49ers acquired Sanders from the Denver Broncos for a 2020 third- and a fourth-round pick. Sanders played seven games for the Broncos and 10 for the 49ers. An NFL season is 17 weeks, but each team plays 16 games with one bye week.

In those 17 games, Sanders caught 66 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the first time he’s played at least 16 games since the 2016 season with the Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl that year.

Sanders had three catches for 25 yards Sunday night against the Seahawks. He’s still expected to be a key player on offense when the team plays in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.