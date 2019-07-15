San Francisco 49ers defensive back releases Colin Kaepernick tribute song

A San Francisco 49ers defensive back released a song Friday dedicated to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Antone Exum revealed in June he would be releasing the track to address police brutality and perceived injustices in the police force. The song “Officer Kaepernick” was released on the website HipHopDX.

“I think it was one or two years ago,” Exum explained to the website about the track’s origins. “I would say probably one or one and a half years ago when I wrote this record, but it wasn’t recent at all. It was, actually, going to be a throwaway, but for some reason, I didn’t throw it away because it just meant…it goes.”

Exum said his song isn’t about all police officers.

“Kaepernick did not take a knee for our good serving soldiers like yourself or even the good cops out there that we have,” he said. “Good cops, the government officials, good judges, good… prison workers like all of that stuff. That’s not why he took a knee he simply was taking a knee for the catastrophic instances that went down.”

Exum, who is going into his third season with the Niners, told TMZ Sports in June he wasn’t concerned about any potential backlash from the song.

Kaepernick hasn’t played a down of football since the 2016 season. He created a firestorm when he took a knee during the national anthem in order to protest perceived racial injustices in the U.S.