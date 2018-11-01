Expand / Collapse search
National Anthem Protests
49ers cheerleader takes a knee during anthem

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers kneeled during the national anthem Thursday night ahead of the team's game against the Oakland Raiders.

The cheerleader has not been identified, but photos of her kneeling quickly circulated on social media.

No other cheerleaders appeared to kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner," played at Levi's Stadium in California.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the movement in 2016 when he first kneeled during the nation's patriotic song. Players across the NFL — but until Thursday, no cheerleaders — have kneeled during the anthem as well, in protest of social injustice and racial inequality.

It has since sparked a national discussion about patriotism, and drew sharp vitriol from President Trump, who has repeatedly condemned those who knelt as disrespectful to America.

