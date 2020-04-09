Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Olympics
Published

4-time Olympic champion Ammann eyes 2022 Winter Games

Associated Press
close
Fallout from decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsVideo

Fallout from decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese prime minister and the IOC agreed to postpone out of fear of the coronavirus; reaction and analysis from Eric Mitchell, CEO of Life Flip Media.

Four-time Olympic ski jumping champion Simon Ammann will try to go for another gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 38-year-old Ammann, who would be 40 at the time of the next games, won both individual ski jumping gold medals at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. He also swept the normal hill and large hill titles at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am convinced that I will get excellent results again,” Ammann said in a statement released by the Swiss team on Wednesday.

Ammann last won on the World Cup circuit in November 2014, and got his last podium result two years ago.